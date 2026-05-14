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Storm sweeps man 50 feet into air in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh

Nanhe Ansari, a resident of Babiyana village, had gone to a village marriage hall to deliver tent equipment

Published on: May 14, 2026 09:16 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Meerut
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The powerful dust storm that lashed Bareilly on Wednesday triggered widespread destruction across several areas of the district.

A combo image from a video shows a man being flung nearly 50 ft into the air along with a tin roof during a powerful storm, in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. (PTI)

In the Bhamora area, a man was reportedly lifted nearly 50 feet into the air along with a tin shed before crashing into a maize field, leaving him injured.

Nanhe Ansari, a resident of Babiyana village, had gone to a village marriage hall to deliver tent equipment. As strong winds began battering the area, the tin shed installed at the venue started coming loose.

In an attempt to prevent the structure from being blown away, Nanhe and four to five other people tried to hold the shed down. However, the storm intensified, uprooting the entire tin structure and lifting him into the air with it.

“I was working when the storm struck. The structure started lifting into the air. There were four other people with me. I told them, ‘I’ll hold this down; you tie it securely.’ We were holding the tin shed when I was swept away along with it,” he said.

A video capturing the dramatic moment has now gone viral on social media, drawing widespread shock and concern. The footage highlights the ferocity of the storm that swept through the district on Wednesday.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Storm sweeps man 50 feet into air in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Storm sweeps man 50 feet into air in Bareilly of Uttar Pradesh
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