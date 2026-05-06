A partially-burnt body of a 20-year-old student was found in a tubewell pit in the fields of Lakshmipura village in Shamli’s Chausana area on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that initial findings suggest murder.

Student’s partially-burnt body found in tubewell pit in Shamli, murder suspected

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The deceased, identified as Govind, was a resident of Lakshmipura.

Police officials said that upon receiving the information, teams rushed to the spot and recovered the body with the help of villagers. Preliminary findings indicate that Govind may have been killed elsewhere, his body partially burned, and then dumped into the well in an apparent attempt to destroy evidence.

Family members said Govind was sleeping in a cattle enclosure (gher) near his home on Monday night. When they woke up the next morning, he was missing. Despite extensive searches, no trace of him was found until his body was found in the village fields.

Govind’s uncle, Ankit Kumar, stated that the family is unaware of any dispute or enmity involving him. “He had no known conflicts and was focused on his studies,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Superintendent of police Narendra Pratap Singh confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. “All angles are being probed, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Superintendent of police Narendra Pratap Singh confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. “All angles are being probed, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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