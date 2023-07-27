MP: Sub-inspector shoots and injures senior officer inside police station in Rewa

A sub-inspector allegedly shot and injured his senior police officer inside the Civil Line police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa on Thursday following an argument between the two, police said.

Vivek Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Rewa, said that sub-inspector BR Singh opened fire at town inspector Hitendra Nath Sharma, in charge of the Civil Line police station, with his licensed gun.

Sharma was seriously injured and rushed to a private hospital, where his condition is stated to be serious. A team of doctors has been sent from Bhopal for Sharma’s surgery, police said.

SP Singh said the incident took place around 2.30pm on Thursday when BR Singh went to Sharma’s chamber. They had an argument over the former’s transfer to the police lines, after which he took his pistol out and fired at Sharma.

Following the incident, other police staff at the station grabbed BR Singh and locked him in the chamber and rushed Sharma to the hospital, the SP said. Later, around 7pm, BR Singh was placed under arrest, added the SP.

According to police officials familiar with the matter, BR Singh was sent to the police line seven days ago, and a departmental inquiry was initiated against him for dereliction of duty.

(with inputs from Harendra Pratap Singh from Rewa)

