SI suspended for thrashing sanitation worker’s son

VARANASI A city-based sub-inspector (SI) has been suspended for allegedly thrashing the son of a sanitation worker. According to reports, the wife of the SI allegedly threw garbage on one Pradeep Kumar, who was cleaning the Lallapura locality in place of her mother.

For representation only (HT File)

When the man protested the alleged act of the SI’s wife, she threatened him of dire consequences. Later, the SI, along with two constables, took Kumar to the Kotwali police station area and thrashed him.

Furious over the development, a delegation of sanitation workers met Varanasi mayor Ashok Tiwari. Later, the SI was suspended and a departmental probe was ordered against him, said deputy commissioner of police, Kashi Zone, RS Gautam.

Additional deputy commissioner of police, Chandrakant Meena, has been asked to conduct a probe in the matter and submit a report. Meanwhile, Sonchandra Valmiki, state president of association of sanitation workers at local bodies, U.P, has demanded that strict action be taken against the SI.

Till the time of press, no FIR was lodged in the matter.

