Giridih deputy commissioner Ramniwas Yadav and Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Bimal Kumar led a major search operation at the Central Jail in Mohanpur to review security arrangements and check for any prohibited items, district officials said.

Giridih Central Jail. (HT Photo)

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The inspection began around 10.30 pm on Saturday and continued for nearly two hours. Around 45 officials and about 150 police personnel took part in the operation. Separate teams checked all wards of the men’s prison blocks as well as the women’s ward.

Officials said the inspection covered inmate activities, deployment of security guards, duty rosters, visitor procedures, water supply, cleanliness and other basic facilities inside the jail. CCTV cameras installed on the premises were also checked to assess the surveillance system.

Women police personnel and women officers were involved in checking the women’s ward.

The SP said, “This was a surprise inspection carried out as part of a routine security review. All wards were thoroughly searched and different aspects related to jail security were examined carefully. The purpose is to ensure that security remains strong and there is no scope for any lapse.”

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav said the district administration conducts such inspections to maintain discipline, transparency and proper monitoring inside correctional facilities. “Necessary instructions have been given to the jail administration wherever required,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Commissioner Ramniwas Yadav said the district administration conducts such inspections to maintain discipline, transparency and proper monitoring inside correctional facilities. “Necessary instructions have been given to the jail administration wherever required,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior administrative and police officials, including SDM Shrikant Bispute and other district officers, were present during the operation.

No recovery of any banned or suspicious material was officially reported till the filing of this report.