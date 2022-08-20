Taj city reports 63 Covid cases in 24 hours, tally reaches 153

After 80 people testing positive in a day on Thursday, another 63 tested positive for Covid-19 in Agra on Friday taking the number of active cases to 154, as per the state health department. District magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh informed that out of 1837 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 63 tested positive on Friday.

“In the last 24 hours, 27 people have recovered and there are 154 active cases in Agra. The recovery rate in the district is averaging 98.32%. Out of 37012 cases testing positive since March 2020, 36392 patients recovered while 466 succumbed in the period ranging about two and half years,” said DM Agra Prabhu N Singh.

It was on February 2, 2022, when Agra had 91 cases testing positive for Covid-19 and since then, the number of people testing positive on Thursday was maximum in six months period, he said.

Dr AK Srivastava, chief medical officer (CMO) of Agra stressed vaccination and following Covid protocol to counter the growing menace of coronavirus infection these days.

He expressed concern over the rise in daily Covid cases and highlighted that with no restrictions on movement between states and districts, the positive cases from other districts and states are also being reported here.

Analysing the 80 cases that tested positive on Thursday- the biggest number in recent times since February 2022- Dr Srivastava informed that out of these 80 cases, 38 are from Agra city and 32 were from the rural area of the district.

“The remaining 10 cases were from nearby districts of Etawah, Hathras, Hamirpur, Dr Ambedkar Nagar and from nearby states of Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan,” informed CMO Agra.

“Amongst these 80 cases, nine patients were less than 18 years of age, 52 were in the age group of 18 to 45 years, 12 were from the age group of 45 to 60 years and seven were above 60 years of age. These figures highlight that there is a need for a vigil, especially about those coming as guests from nearby areas,” stated Dr Srivastava.

“The Covid Command Control Center is active round the clock and can be contacted on phone in case denizens need any help or medical advice. Besides, one should wear a mask, regularly wash hands and maintain social distancing. It is better to avoid visiting crowded places and markets these days,” stated Dr Srivastava.

Notably, Agra was the first district in Uttar Pradesh to have Covid-19 positive cases on March 2, 2020, and since then 466 people have died because of the deadly virus mutating constantly.