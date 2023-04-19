‘Strengthen our fight’: Tamil nationalist Seeman favours Vijay’s political entry

Tamil nationalist and the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader S Seeman on Wednesday favoured actor Vijay’s much anticipated political entry saying that it will strengthen their fight against the two major Dravida parties in Tamil Nadu.

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader S Seeman and actor Vijay. (File Photos)

Vijay, who has a cult following, has been hinting at his political entry in Tamil Nadu, where silver screen idols such as former chief minister MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa have made it big in politics. He silently tested the waters in the rural local body elections last October, where members of his fan club won 115 of the 169 seats.

“This land has crossed half a century between these two parties,” Seeman said referring to the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the main opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), who have alternatively ruled Tamil Nadu since 1967.

“I’m just one person and I’m not able to take them on from all sides. If he (Vijay) enters politics, I think it will strengthen our fight. So, he has to come. He has been making such efforts and I appreciate it,” he said, responding to reporters in Chennai.

The NTK chief, however, clarified that he will not support or be in coalition with anyone including Vijay.

“Why should I support him? Thambi (meaning younger brother in Tamil) should support me. Our party will remain solitary. I have a vision. I believe that our language which is being eroded should be retrieved. I dream of my land being protected and providing quality education and healthcare free for all. Though we are called Tamil Nadu, our land is turning into a graveyard for Tamilians. We want a foundational change in the politics here. We cannot join everyone but those who believe in our ideology can unite with us in our journey. It can be decided at the right time,” he said.

The NTK was founded by Seeman soon after the Sri Lankan civil war was over in 2009 and the party’s idol is LTTE chief V Prabhakaran. NTK is now the third largest party in Tamil Nadu which is a huge leap from the 1% vote share it received in the 2016 assembly elections to garnering 6.7% votes in the May 2021 assembly elections.

In the October rural body polls, members of the All Indian Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), the umbrella association of VIjay’s fan clubs, managed to outdo the NTK and actor Kamal Hassan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), both of which drew a blank.

Vijay is the president of the AITVMI, which was founded about 25 years ago, and it claims to have more than 1 million members.

Though the fans contested as independent candidates, Vijay allowed them to use his picture and the AITVMI flag during the campaign.

