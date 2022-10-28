Tarn Taran resident booked for selling SUV to Ludhiana man using fake documents

A Tarn Taran resident has been booked for cheating a Ludhiana resident by selling the latter a Land Rover Discovery SUV for ₹21.5-lakh using forged documents.

The accused has been identified as Sukhdev Singh of Patti of Tarn Taran.

The complainant Mandeep Chawla of Sarabha Nagar stated that he came to know about the forgery when he contacted the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for the transfer of the ownership of the vehicle.

Assistant sub-inspector Bisham Dev, the investigating officer, said a complaint was filed on June 18, 2021 following which an enquiry was marked. During the enquiry, it was found that Chawla had purchased the SUV from Singh. “Chawla had further sold the car to a person named Anil Kumar Khajuria. However, while transferring the ownership of the SUV, they found that the SUV was blacklisted in Tarn Taran due to non-payment of taxes,” the ASI added.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at Division number 5 police station.