Teen killed, two injured as LED television explodes in Ghaziabad

A 16-year-old boy died while two others were severely injured on Tuesday afternoon when a television exploded in their house in Ghaziabad.

The police said the injured were rushed to hospital for treatment but the teenage boy succumbed to his injuries.

“The explosion took place in the LED television and it injured three persons. One of them died while two others are still under treatment. The officials of the fire department also inspected the house soon after the incident,” said Swatantra Kumar Singh, circle officer (Sahibabad).

The officials of the fire department said there was no other inflammable item in the house that could have triggered the explosion.

“The LED television was the only equipment in the house which exploded.

As a result of the impact, the entire room in which the television was kept suffered cracks and damage,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer.

The officials suspect the incident may have resulted due to voltage fluctuation.

The occupants of the house said both boys were watching a film while the mother of the boy was doing household chores on the first floor of the house when the incident took place.

The police said the deceased was severely injured due to the impact.

“I was with my husband and daughter on the ground floor. Suddenly, there was a huge explosion. My husband ran to the first floor while telling me that my mother-in-law and brother-in-law were upstairs... The explosion left a huge impact which damaged our house. The walls and the roof have suffered deep cracks as a result,” said Monica, sister-in-law of the deceased.

The neighbours too went into a state of shock and rushed out of their houses.

“We live next door to their house and there was a huge explosion. Initially all of the neighbors thought that there was an explosion in the LPG cylinder. So, all of us turned off the regulators of the cylinders and rushed to their house. There was a thick cover of dust inside and Monica was crying. The three injured were rushed to a hospital,” said Vinita Devi, a neighbour.