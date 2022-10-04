Virar: Man dies while playing garba, father collapses out of shock

MUMBAI: In a double tragedy, a 35-year-old jewellery designer and his father both died of heart failure inside the hospital premises in Virar on Saturday.

According to the police, the incident occurred at the Global City residential complex at around 11 pm on Saturday. The police said that Manish Jain, 35, was participating in a Garba dance when he started feeling uneasy. A few minutes later he started vomiting, after which his father, Narpat, decided to take him to the hospital.

“Narpat helped Manish into an autorickshaw and took him to Sanjivani Hospital in Virar. However, as they alighted from the rickshaw outside the hospital, Manish collapsed on the road,” said senior police inspector Raju Mane, Arnala police station.

He said that Narpat, on seeing that Manish wasn’t moving anymore, collapsed as well.

The hospital staff, who had seen them collapse, rushed them inside and they were both declared dead before admission. The Arnala police were subsequently informed and a team was sent to enquire into the incident.

The deaths were received with shock and grief not just in the Global City complex but also in the entire Jain community in Virar. Narpat was the head of the local Jain community organization while Manish was a member of the society committee. Manish had just got married three months ago.

“Every time any of us faced any problems, small or big, it would always be Narpat uncle or Manish rushing to the help of the needy, irrespective of whether we asked for it,” said Amar Thakur, a resident of the same complex and a friend of the Jains.

There were so many people at their funeral on Sunday and a condolence meeting was arranged for them on Monday, he said, adding, “This will take some time to get over.”

Thakur said that Narpat and Manish ran a jewellery designing business, while Rahul – elder brother of Manish – works in the Information Technology (IT) sector. Manish used to take jewellery design contracts on a freelance basis, while Narpat was retired, police officers said.

The police have registered Accidental Death Reports in connection with the incident and have ruled out any foul play. “Post mortem examination confirmed that both – father and son died due to heart failure. Neither of them had any history of heart disease,” said Mane.