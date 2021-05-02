Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana teen succumbs to stab wounds inflicted by snatchers
Ludhiana teen succumbs to stab wounds inflicted by snatchers

Incident had taken place on Thursday when the Class-11 boy was out for a morning walk with his friend
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 02:20 AM IST
Amandep Singh, 17, victim. (HT PHOTO)

A 17-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries, two days after he was stabbed by mobile snatchers in Giaspura area.

The victim, identified as Amandeep Singh of Giaspura, a student of Class 11, was out for a walk with his friend on Thursday morning when the incident took place. His friend, Sunil Singh, said three bike-borne men waylaid them and tried to snatch Amandeep’s phone. “He resisted and tried to run away but the trio chased him on their bike and stabbed him in a bid to snatch the phone,” said Sunil.

As the teen lay on the road bleeding profusely, another morning walker, Nanhi Bano, came forward to help and wrapped her dupatta around Amandeep’s waist to stop the bleeding. Sunil, meanwhile, rang up Amandeep’s parents who reached the spot and rushed him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital. The teen was then referred to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday after fighting for life for two days.

Following his death, the family lodged a police complaint. Cops are scanning the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the area to trace the accused.

Daba station house officer (SHO), sub-inspector Manjinder Kaur said the entire incident was captured on CCTV, but the miscreants’ faces were not visible. Police are now trying to read the number plate on their bike.

The victim’s father Mukesh Kumar said he could not inform the police right after the incident as he was caught up with his son’s treatment.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified miscreants.

Confusion over jurisdiction between three police stations

After being informed about the incident, police from three police stations – including Daba, Division number 6 and Sahnewal reached the spot. Cops of all three police stations claimed that the area where the boy was assaulted does not fall within their jurisdiction. Later, the Daba police lodged an FIR and initiated an investigation.

