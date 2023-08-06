Leopard mauls 12-year-old boy to death in Bahraich

A teenage boy was killed by a leopard in Jhinghua hamlet of Tigda village under the Khairighat police station area in Bahraich on Saturday evening, police said. Another boy sustained minor injuries due to the attack, they added. Divisional forest officer (DFO) Bahraich Sanjay Kumar Sharma said two teams have been deployed in the area. Besides, permission has been taken from the chief wildlife warden (CWW) of Uttar Pradesh to install a cage in the area. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE ONLY)

Station Officer (SO) Khairighat police station Kamal Shankar Chaturvedi said that some boys were cutting grass near a sugarcane field when a leopard, which sneaked out of the sugarcane field, attacked the children. Two boys managed to escape, while the big cat clutched Aman Yadav (12), s/o Lalji Yadav, a resident of Jhinghua village. The boys raised an alarm after which villagers surrounded the area. However, the leopard escaped from the spot leaving the boy in a pool of blood.

The SO said the boys informed that they saw two cubs with the leopard.

Later, the leopard also attacked and took away a dog in the village on the same night, he added.

On being informed forest officials and police reached the spot. Divisional forest officer (DFO) Bahraich Sanjay Kumar Sharma said two teams have been deployed in the area. Besides, permission has been taken from the chief wildlife warden (CWW) of Uttar Pradesh to install a cage in the area.

The cage will be installed to capture the leopard, according to Sharma. He further informed that financial assistance of ₹10000 has been provided to the victim’s family. Further financial assistance will be given as per the forest department rules after the postmortem report is received, he added.

SHARIQ RAIS SIDDIQUI