Teenager dies after being trapped in rotavator in Prayagraj

A 13-year-old boy lost his life while a 32-year-old man sustained grievous injuries in two separate farm-related accidents reported from Prayagraj and neighboring Pratapgarh on Wednesday, said police. A farmer mulching paddy stubble with rotavator in his field (For representation only)

In Prayagraj’s Karari Bhadaeli Vijhara village, under the Handia police station area, 13-year-old Aryan Yadav, son of local resident Dinesh Yadav, died on the spot after being trapped in a tractor’s rotavator.

According to police, the accident occurred in the morning when Aryan went to deliver water to the tractor driver working in a nearby field. He accidentally came in contact with the rotavator blades, which led to his instantaneous death.

Sub-inspector Sharad Singh, in-charge of the Baraut police outpost, reached the site soon after receiving information and initiated legal formalities. The body was later sent for postmortem examination, he said.

In a separate incident in Pratapgarh district, Praveen Kumar, 32, of Samapur Kusuwapur village under the Sangramgarh police station area, suffered a severe injury while working near a harvester in Chhachaamau village.

Police said his hand was severed after it became caught in a straw-cutting machine. His companions immediately rushed him to the local Community Health Centre (CHC). Given the seriousness of his condition, doctors referred him to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj for advanced treatment.