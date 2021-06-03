Tepid response: Ludhiana MC encourages meat shop owners to use slaughter house facility

Even though it has been three months since the slaughterhouse at Hambran Road was made operational by the municipal corporation in February, only a few shop owners are using the facility currently.

While the officials stated that it is so due to the pandemic, the meat shop owners said that there are certain shortcomings in the project related to transportation of meat, storage, availability of ‘Halal’ meat, etc.

Given the tepid response, the officials have started conducting meetings with the meat shop owners to encourage them to use the facility. Joint commissioner Swati Tiwana organised one such meeting at the Zone ‘B’ office on Tuesday evening.

Sanjeev Kumar, president of the Non-veg Shopkeepers’ Association, said,” There are around 3,500 meat/chicken shops in the city. There are issues related to transportation as the slaughterhouse is situated at one corner of the city and all shopkeepers cannot take the birds there daily. There are a few other issues related to marking of birds, storage, availability of ‘Halal meat’ etc. We have also asked the authorities to reduce the rate of slaughtering as the contractor is charging ₹10 per bird.”

Meanwhile, the MC officials stated that efforts are being made to resolve the issues and a visit to the plant, along with the members of meat shopkeepers, will be organised soon for the same.

MC joint commissioner Swati Tiwana said,” A meeting was conducted to encourage the shopkeepers to get the meat slaughtered at the modern and hygienic facility. The shopkeepers apprised us of their grievances and efforts will be made to resolve their issues soon.”

Illegal slaughtering is being done at different parts of the city including Khud Mohalla, Giaspura, Barewal, Haibowal, Shiv puri, Tajpur road among other areas.

Hanging fire for over a decade, the slaughterhouse project worth ₹19.5 crores was completed in January last year. The facility is capable of slaughtering 2,000 poultry birds and 1,000 goats, sheep, and pigs, per hour in two shifts of eight hours each. The MC general house has fixed ₹150 for slaughtering a goat/sheep, ₹10 for a poultry bird, and ₹100 for a pig. The officials said the facility also has an effluent treatment plant, preservation and chilling facility, and a blood processing unit.