Sunday shutdown: Testing, vaccination centres see lean footfall in Ludhiana

Even as deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma made it clear that residents stepping out to get themselves tested or jabbed won’t face any hurdles during the Sunday lockdown, the footfall at vaccination and testing centres remained lean throughout the day.

District immunisation officer Dr Puneet Juneja said the numbers picked up as the day progressed. “Reports received from various centres show that 13, 276 vaccinations were carried out through the day,” he said. The number stood much higher at 17,000 on Saturday.

A health department employee, on the condition of anonymity, said that people may not have turned up due to fear of police action.

Sanjeev Sharma, a resident of Sarabha Nagar, said he had planned to get a Covid test on Sunday, however, he changed his mind at the last minute. “I did not wish to land in any sort of trouble with the police. So I decided to postpone it till Monday,” he said.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of Civil Lines, said, “I thought the cops may question my on why I was venturing out during the lockdown. So I felt it was best to wait another day to get the vaccine.”

District epidemiologist Dr Ramesh Dhagat was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.