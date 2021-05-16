Home / Cities / Others / Thane civic body nod to 85 private hospitals to carry vaccination drive
others

Thane civic body nod to 85 private hospitals to carry vaccination drive

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has permitted 85 private hospitals to conduct vaccination drive in its vicinity
By Sajana Nambiar, Thane
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 11:43 PM IST
HT Image

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has permitted 85 private hospitals to conduct vaccination drive in its vicinity. The civic body has also permitted to conduct training at the centres to carry out the vaccination.

To vaccinate as many as people in Thane, the TMC has decided a policy to allow private establishments, industrial establishments and housing societies to hold vaccination drives.

“As per the government guidelines, it is mandatory to register on Co-WIN portal for the vaccination for all the employees. While those who wish to start a vaccination centre, procurement of the vaccine is their responsibility. While the civic body will guide on the technical aspects to them,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

Meanwhile, the TMC has decided to purchase 5 lakh vaccine doses through a global tender. The decision was taken by the TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma, Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde, and mayor Naresh Mhaske.

“After increasing the beds, making provision for the oxygen and medicines, the civic body is now also looking forwards acquiring more vaccines. The global tender will help speed up the vaccination drive,” said Malvi.

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has permitted 85 private hospitals to conduct vaccination drive in its vicinity. The civic body has also permitted to conduct training at the centres to carry out the vaccination.

To vaccinate as many as people in Thane, the TMC has decided a policy to allow private establishments, industrial establishments and housing societies to hold vaccination drives.

“As per the government guidelines, it is mandatory to register on Co-WIN portal for the vaccination for all the employees. While those who wish to start a vaccination centre, procurement of the vaccine is their responsibility. While the civic body will guide on the technical aspects to them,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

Meanwhile, the TMC has decided to purchase 5 lakh vaccine doses through a global tender. The decision was taken by the TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma, Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde, and mayor Naresh Mhaske.

“After increasing the beds, making provision for the oxygen and medicines, the civic body is now also looking forwards acquiring more vaccines. The global tender will help speed up the vaccination drive,” said Malvi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: Doctors groove to Seeti Maar song from Salman Khan-starrer Radhe

India, the missing Bengal tiger, found unharmed in Houston

Did you know sharks use the Earth's magnetic field as GPS? Scientists say

Can you spot the rest of this girl in the image? Post may leave you confused
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP