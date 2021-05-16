Thane civic body nod to 85 private hospitals to carry vaccination drive

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has permitted 85 private hospitals to conduct vaccination drive in its vicinity. The civic body has also permitted to conduct training at the centres to carry out the vaccination.

To vaccinate as many as people in Thane, the TMC has decided a policy to allow private establishments, industrial establishments and housing societies to hold vaccination drives.

“As per the government guidelines, it is mandatory to register on Co-WIN portal for the vaccination for all the employees. While those who wish to start a vaccination centre, procurement of the vaccine is their responsibility. While the civic body will guide on the technical aspects to them,” said Sandeep Malvi, public relations officer, TMC.

Meanwhile, the TMC has decided to purchase 5 lakh vaccine doses through a global tender. The decision was taken by the TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma, Thane guardian minister Eknath Shinde, and mayor Naresh Mhaske.

“After increasing the beds, making provision for the oxygen and medicines, the civic body is now also looking forwards acquiring more vaccines. The global tender will help speed up the vaccination drive,” said Malvi.

