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The problematic equation: Maths drags down UP Board results as nearly 4.5L students fail

A scrutiny of the subject-wise marks in the results declared on Thursday shows that a total of 4,49,932 candidates failed specifically in Mathematics this year.

Published on: Apr 25, 2026 05:08 am IST
By K Sandeep Kumar, Prayagraj
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In the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) High School and Intermediate Examinations-2026, Mathematics proved to be the most difficult subject for students. At both the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) levels, the highest percentage of students failed the subject. Officials concede that fewer students passed Mathematics compared to the overall average results for Classes 10 and 12.

Students celebrate after UP board class 10th and 12th results were declared at Chet Ram Sharma College of Education in sector 45, in Noida on Thursday (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

A scrutiny of the subject-wise marks in the results declared on Thursday shows that a total of 4,49,932 candidates—3,64,588 students in Class 10 and 85,344 in Class 12—failed specifically in Mathematics this year.

Out of 27,61,972 registered candidates in High School, 23,52,181 (90.42%) passed this time. Data shows that among the 19,84,265 students who opted for Mathematics in Class 10, 16,05,035 (81.29%) passed, while 3,64,588 failed. In Science, out of 27,58,848 registered candidates, 22,98,929 (83.98%) passed, while 4,38,689 failed.

Intermediate results for Mathematics were similarly disappointing. While the overall pass percentage for registered students (25,75,460) was 80.38% (19,98,317 passed), only 77.69% of the 3,98,628 students who took Mathematics passed (2,97,185), with 85,344 failing.

Further scrutiny reveals that among those who took History, 1,80,214 (77.17%) passed out of total 2,47,346 students, while 53,324 failed in it. In Intermediate, 2,57,052 students failed in Physics and 2,67,797 in Chemistry. In Biology, 1,56,177 students could not pass.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
K Sandeep Kumar

K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues.

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Home / Cities / Other Cities / The problematic equation: Maths drags down UP Board results as nearly 4.5L students fail
Home / Cities / Other Cities / The problematic equation: Maths drags down UP Board results as nearly 4.5L students fail
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