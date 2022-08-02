Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. Chanting Har Har Mahadev and Bam Bam Bholey, many devotees stood in long queues while others were seen walking from the ghat to sanctum sanctorum of the KV temple. Several of them were seen dancing to devotional numbers dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Lord Shiva devotees, including Sumit Agrawal, Shashank Agrawal and Anurag Khandelwal, all residents of Bareilly, offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath on Monday first ever time. They said, with the blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, they offered prayers despite a huge crowd of devotees. It was a great spiritual experience.
The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility.
Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
Water of the Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati (Triveni-Sangam), Kaveri, Tapti, Brahmaputra, Alaknanda, Varuna, Godavari, Kshipra, Sindh, Krishna, Narmada as well as the three oceans Mahanad (Gangasagar), Arabian-Sea as well as the water of the Indian ocean was collected.With the wish of world welfare, water of 12 rivers and 3 oceans was kept in separate urns and “Nagkesar” was mixed in it.
The traders gathered at Chittaranjan Park and went to Dashashwamedh Ghat and collected Gangajal in their vessels. Amid chanting of Har Har Mahadev and playing of damroos (pellet drums) and blowing of conch shells, traders reached Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple where they offered Ganga Jal to Baba Kashi Vishwanath amid chanting of mantras by 11 Vedic scholars.
Pawan Shukla, Kamal Tiwari, Raju Bajoria, Bhanu Mishra, Rishi Jhiganran, Sunil Sharma Munshi, Siddharth Bharadwaj, Vishnu Kasera, Sanjay Jaiswal, Manoj Prajapati, Rajesh Devvanshi, Gopal Keshari, Suresh Tulsyan, Ajay Sharma Sahit Kashi Vishwanath Damru of the Sangh in Jalabhishek. Monu Baba and Vishwanath street merchants of the party and women and children participated in the yatra with spiritual fervor.
Smooth traffic movement on U.P. NHs: Proper lighting, more security, halting areas for heavy vehicles
The state government has decided to ensure proper lighting, cleanliness and water drainage system on three national highways connecting Lucknow to Kanpur, Barabanki and Sitapur. Senior government officials directed local officials to intensify police patrolling and security on these three highways and ensure proper places for parking or halting for heavy vehicles. Other than patrolling on highways and lighting systems, the high mast lights will be installed at major crossings.
Illegal auto stand operator bludgeons auto driver to death
In a dispute over an illegal auto stand, a 26-year-old auto driver, Subash Chandra Pal, was battered to death by a group of miscreants operating an illegal auto stand , in Uthratiya locality, under the PGI police station limits of Lucknow, on Sunday night. The illegal stand has been operated from the turn near Shaheed Path underpass on Rae Bareli road for the past many years.
Uddhav’s show of support for Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: Shiv Sena head and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Rajya Sabha parliamentarian Sanjay Raut's residence on Monday in a strident expression of his support for his party spokesperson, even as the Enforcement Directorate produced Raut before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court which granted the agency custody till August 4. “A Shiv Sainik is fearless and speaks what he does not approve of,” Thackeray said.
Fortunes of hundreds of middle-income families is linked to Raut’s case
Mumbai: In Mumbai's Goregaon, better known for its film studios, a 47-acre plot, Siddharth Nagar, or Patra Chawl, seems like a location stuck in a time warp. The plot with overgrown weeds is pock-marked with long-abandoned construction equipment and shells of incomplete buildings. These are structures that by now should have been home to hundreds of middle-income families.
Mother-son duo run over by BEST bus at Sion
A Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport bus allegedly ran over a mother-son duo at Sion Koliwada chowk on Monday afternoon. According to police, a resident of Antop Hill, 27, Savitri Deepak Varun, had brought her seven-year-old-son Dhanveer to Sion hospital as Her husband Deepak had been suffering from cold, fever and cough for the last two days. After his medical check-up, the mother and son were headed back home.
