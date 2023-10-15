This Durga puja pandal in Prayagraj guarantees nostalgia!

Reminiscing the period when the telecast of epics like Ramayan and Mahabharat kept people glued to their black and white television sets, and way beyond, the era of bioscope, the Durga puja barwari of Kareli here will take back the devotees to the bitter-sweet memories of their innocent childhood.

Preparations underway at Kareli Durga Puja pandal. (HT )

The pandal here will give the glimpses of the bygone era and it will carry photographs of old Doordarshan serials, and pictures highlighting the Ganga-Jamuni culture of Prayagraj.

Kareli Sarvajanin Durga Puja is popular and has been known for its beautiful decoration of puja pandals.

This year the management has decided to make the pandal unique and memorable.

Durga Puja committee’s president Pradip Kumar Dutta said Kareli Durga Puja is known for its uniqueness. This year models depicting old era including a bioscope, old television sets, etc along with people enjoying hukka, children on bicycles will be on display.

Models showcasing children of different religions playing together, children watching Ramayan and Mahabharat on television and people of all religions celebrating different festivals will be an attraction at the Kareli Durga Puja pandal.

“People want to remember their old days and this will definitely give a glimpse of those days when life was simple, but people used to have more fun. Moreover, depiction of mixed Indian culture will promote harmony among people of different faiths” Dutta shared.

The models are being manufactured by special skilled artists and will be on display once the pandal is set up.

