This Feb was the hottest in 50 years for Ludhiana

With an average temperature of 27°C, the district recorded its hottest February in 50 years, as per the meteorological department of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). The normal temperature for the month usually hovers around 21.2°C.

This year, even the minimum temperature witnessed a rise of 1.3°C, met officials said.

Sharing details, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorological of PAU, Prabhjyot Kaur Sidhu said the district recorded a temperature of 30.2°C for three consecutive days, starting from February 23, the highest recorded for these days since 1970.

The previous high for February 23 (29.5°C) was recorded in 1973 while for February 24 (29.4°C), it was in 2001. For February 25, the previous high was in 2006 when 29.5°C was recorded.

She said the difference between the maximum and minimum temperature of 12°C recorded during the beginning of the month has increased to 17°C.

She said for nearly three days, the temperature has remained way above normal due to which residents are experiencing sultry conditions. While the normal temperature for this time of the month is 21.2°C, for past three days, the temperature has shot up by almost nine degrees, added Dr Sidhu.

Temperature to rise further

He said light rain is expected on Friday due to western disturbance in Kandi area of Hoshiarpur, Ropar, and Gurdaspur. “However, this respite will be temporary as the mercury is set to rise next month as well,” said Dr Sidhu.

Dr Sidhu said climate change and reckless cutting of trees and burning of fossil fuels is the reason behind the sudden shift in weather. “There transition of weather is supposed to be a gradual process. What we are currently witnessing is unusual. Till January, we experienced intense winter but now, the temperature has suddenly risen,” observed Dr Sidhu.

Foggy morning was a unique phenomenon:

She said the recent phenomenon of foggy mornings was due to high-moisture level in the atmosphere. She said that unlike in the past, skies remained clear in the month of February this year. Due to snowfall in higher reaches, the cold-wave brought a lot of moisture with it. “Further, we have witnessed a huge variation in the maximum and minimum temperature due to which the air carrying moisture used to get locked and we had witnessed massive fog during the morning hours,” said Dr Sidhu.