Those going abroad may take second Covishield dose before 84 days

LUCKNOW: Beneficiaries who have got their first dose of Covishield vaccine and have to go out of the country can take the second dose earlier than the scheduled time, but not before 28 days from the first dose.

The second dose of Covishield is given after a gap of 84 days.

In an order by Aparna U, MD, National Health Mission an SoP (standard operating procedure) by the union government has been forwarded to all the district magistrates and chief medical officers in which it has been mentioned that people going abroad for study, job or Tokyo Olympics may be given the second dose of Covishield. But the authorities will ensure the urgency is justified on the basis of the documents.

“The vaccination may be done with passport as ID proof but it should not be insisted upon. A separate certificate may later be issued, linking passport and the ID proof shown during vaccination,” said the circular.

The facility is available for those who need to go abroad till August 31.