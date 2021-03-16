Home / Cities / Others / Thrashing of dalit boys: Punjab child rights panel seeks action against Sangrur panchayat
others

Thrashing of dalit boys: Punjab child rights panel seeks action against Sangrur panchayat

The boys were punished, allegedly, by the sarpanch and panchayat members of Bhasaur village. Their families were also fined ₹5,000.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:10 AM IST
Sangrur SSP has been to submit a report after taking action by the end of Tuesday. (Getty Images)

Sangrur A day after the issue of four dalit boys – who were allegedly beaten up and paraded 4km with their hands tied behind their backs after they stole 300 from a tomb (samadh) at Banbhori village, was raised by the media, the Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a report from the Sangrur SSP . It has also written to director, rural development and panchayat department, Sangrur, for the suspension of Bhasaur village panchayat, on Monday.

The boys were punished, allegedly, by the sarpanch and panchayat members of Bhasaur village. Their families were also fined 5,000.

“The theft was a petty crime. The children, however, were beaten up and their hands were tried. We have asked the Sangrur SSP to submit a report after taking action by March 16. The panchayat department has also been directed to suspend the panchayat,” said Rajwinder Gill, deputy director Punjab State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP