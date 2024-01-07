Threat to kill Yogi: Accused held in Maharashtra, brought to Deoria

A BSc student who issued a threat to kill chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the social media platform X on Wednesday night was arrested by police in Kalyan in Thane district with help of Maharashtra police and was brought to Deoria in east Uttar Pradesh on Friday night, the police said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI File Photo)

Superintendent of police, Deoria, Sanklap Sharma confirmed the accused was arrested within 48 hours of registering the first information report at Rudrapur police station on Thursday. Police then traced the location of the accused in Kalyan.

“With assistance of Maharashtra police, he was arrested and brought here. Police are interrogating him now,” Sharma added.

Police officials said the accused, identified as Ajeet Yadav, belongs to Bhadohi district in Uttar Pradesh and is currently a BSc student in Mumbai where he resides with his father.

In his post on X, the accused had allegedly mentioned the October 2, 2023 violence in Fatehpur village of Deoria district where six people were killed in a land dispute involving the families of Prem Chand Yadav and Satya Parkash Dubey.

He was upset over an order to demolish the residence of Prem Chand Yadav built on government land.

On October 2, Prem Chand Yadav, a former zila panchayat member, was attacked and killed in connection with the land dispute.

In retaliation, a mob, allegedly the supporters of Prem Chand Yadav, killed five members of the Dubey family.