Three booked for net banking fraud in Ludhiana

₹15 lakh was transferred from the victim’s bank account to the accounts of the accused, who hail from Bihar and Himachal Pradesh
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 01:13 AM IST
Three persons were booked on Saturday for fraudulently transferring 15 lakh from the bank account of a Ludhiana-based chemist to their accounts.

The accused were identified as Rajiv Kumar Sharma of Madhubani of Bihar, Chandar Kumar Paswan of Purnia, Bihar, and Neel Kamal of Palampur of Himachal Pradesh.

The Haibowal police lodged an FIR on the statement of Varinder Sood of Joshi Nagar. He added that on June 14, 15 lakh was transferred from his bank account to the accounts of the accused. According to him, the accused had stolen his internet banking password. He suspected the involvement of bank employees in the crime as he did not get an OTP from the bank for the transaction.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Gurpreet Singh stated that a case under Sections 420 (cheating), 120-B(punishment of criminal conspiracy), of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 66-C and 66-D of the Information Technology Act was lodged against the accused.

