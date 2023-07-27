Triple murder: Accused brothers arrested for killing father, two siblings

Three brothers who were absconding after brutally killing their father and two brothers, were arrested by Agra police on Thursday. The accused committed the murders over property dispute, claimed police.

The murders were committed in broad daylight at village Garhi Kalia within limits of Kagarol police station of Agra district on July 25.

“We got information about the movement of the accused identified as Bhanu Pratap, Vijay Prakash alias Karua and Harveer alias Kanha on Thursday, and all three were arrested. Police also recovered weapons kulhari and khukri used in the murder,” said Sonam Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), for Agra West (rural) at a press meet on Thursday.

“During interrogation, the accused said their father Rajendra Singh owned land in village, part of which he sold to his two sons Som Prakash and Hem Prakash with whom he lived in a village of Mathura district. He also sold some land to one Suman Devi, a woman who stayed in the village and the sale proceeds were also handed over to Som Prakash and Hem Prakash,” said DCP (West) Agra Rural.

‘The accused said they got the information that their father was again planning to sell off the remaining land and had no plans to give any share in it to them. The accused even tried to convince their father but failing to do so, they conspired to murder him and their two brothers living in Mathura,” said Kumar.

“The accused got the opportunity when Rajendra Singh, Som Prakash and Hem Prakash came to village on July 25. The accused Vijay Prakash revealed that he along with Harveer alias Karua strangulated Rajendra Singh with a gamcha (cloth piece) and hacked their two brothers Som Prakash and Hem Prakash to death and fled,” said DCP (West).

A case was registered in the matter under section 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder), 34 (crime with common intention) and 120B (Criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at Kagarol police station of Agra.

It may be recalled that while Som Prakash (45) and Hem Prakash (35) were found dead, Rajendra Singh was seriously injured and was rushed to emergency of SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra but died during treatment on Tuesday.