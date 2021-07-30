Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Three brothers booked for raping minor foster sister in Ludhiana
others

Three brothers booked for raping minor foster sister in Ludhiana

Police got the girl medically examined and the report is awaited; they said the foster parents of the victim were not cooperating
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON JUL 30, 2021 12:55 AM IST
The victim, who is a student of Class 8 at a private school, said her foster brothers aged 22, 20 and 17 were sexually assaulting her for about a year. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Three foster brothers, one of them minor, of a 15-year-old girl were booked for raping her on the complaint of the victim’s class teacher. The girl shared her ordeal with the teacher, who took the victim to the police station and lodged an FIR on Thursday.

The police got the girl medically examined and the report is awaited. Police said the foster parents of the victim were not cooperating.

The victim is a student of Class 8 at a private school. She stated her foster brothers aged 22, 20 and 17 were sexually assaulting her for about a year. The accused had also been threatening her with dire consequences if she didn’t keep silent, the victim told the police.

Shimlapuri SHO inspector Balkar Singh said a case has been registered and the accused will be arrested soon.

