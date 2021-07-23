Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three die inside newly constructed septic tank in Odisha's Ganjam
Three die inside newly constructed septic tank in Odisha’s Ganjam

Police said action would be taken if they found negligence on the part of the person engaging the head mason
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Three people, including a construction worker, died of suffocation in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday afternoon after entering a newly built septic tank through a manhole to remove the shuttering from inside.

Berhampur superintendent of police Pinak Mishra said head mason Sadanand Reddy, who was overseeing the construction of the septic tank for T Sidhesu Reddy of village Bikrampur first entered it through a manhole to remove the shuttering that was given to keep the wet concrete mix compact. The masons cast the top cover of the tank two weeks ago.

Also Read | Orissa HC asks guv to dispose of plea to disqualify MLAs for holding office of profit

When Sadanand did not come out, two of Sidhesu’s neighbours -- Krishna Reddy and P Tareni Reddy -- too went inside. “When none of them came out, Sidhesu sought help of the fire brigade. The three may have died of suffocation,” said SP Mishra.

Police said action would be taken if they found negligence on the part of the person engaging the head mason.

