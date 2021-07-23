Home / Cities / Others / Three die inside newly constructed septic tank in Odisha’s Ganjam
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
others

Three die inside newly constructed septic tank in Odisha’s Ganjam

Police said action would be taken if they found negligence on the part of the person engaging the head mason
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 09:47 AM IST

Three people, including a construction worker, died of suffocation in Ganjam district of Odisha on Thursday afternoon after entering a newly built septic tank through a manhole to remove the shuttering from inside.

Berhampur superintendent of police Pinak Mishra said head mason Sadanand Reddy, who was overseeing the construction of the septic tank for T Sidhesu Reddy of village Bikrampur first entered it through a manhole to remove the shuttering that was given to keep the wet concrete mix compact. The masons cast the top cover of the tank two weeks ago.

Also Read | Orissa HC asks guv to dispose of plea to disqualify MLAs for holding office of profit

When Sadanand did not come out, two of Sidhesu’s neighbours -- Krishna Reddy and P Tareni Reddy -- too went inside. “When none of them came out, Sidhesu sought help of the fire brigade. The three may have died of suffocation,” said SP Mishra.

Police said action would be taken if they found negligence on the part of the person engaging the head mason.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.