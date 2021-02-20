Three Ludhiana boys held for murdering 19-year-old, dumping body in canal

Three juveniles have been apprehended for the murder of a 19-year-old boy, who was missing since February 13.

According to police, the three boys had confessed to killing Rajan Prajapati due to a monetary dispute. After murdering the boy, the trio dumped the victim in Sidhwan Canal. Following their arrest, the victim’s body was recovered from the canal on Saturday.

The victim’s father, Suresh Prajapati, resident of Lohara road, had told the police that his son had left home on February 13, stating that he was going out with his friends and will return soon.

When he did not come back home till late night, they had initiated a search, but to no avail.

Suspecting that Rajan’s three friends had held him captive, the father had approached the police the same day.

“We rounded up the three boys on Saturday and questioned them. They confessed to bludgeoning Rajan to death with a baseball bat and rods due to a monetary dispute on February 13. After dumping his body in the canal, they returned home,” said sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sahnewal police station.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the police launched a search for the victim and recovered his body from the canal near Tibba Canal Bridge.

The SHO said they were verifying the age of the accused, as they claimed to be minors. All accused have been booked for murder and will be produced in court on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Suresh alleged that the police did not take timely action and took five days to lodge a missing person’s complaint on February 18.