Three Ludhiana boys held for murdering 19-year-old, dumping body in canal
Three juveniles have been apprehended for the murder of a 19-year-old boy, who was missing since February 13.
According to police, the three boys had confessed to killing Rajan Prajapati due to a monetary dispute. After murdering the boy, the trio dumped the victim in Sidhwan Canal. Following their arrest, the victim’s body was recovered from the canal on Saturday.
The victim’s father, Suresh Prajapati, resident of Lohara road, had told the police that his son had left home on February 13, stating that he was going out with his friends and will return soon.
When he did not come back home till late night, they had initiated a search, but to no avail.
Suspecting that Rajan’s three friends had held him captive, the father had approached the police the same day.
“We rounded up the three boys on Saturday and questioned them. They confessed to bludgeoning Rajan to death with a baseball bat and rods due to a monetary dispute on February 13. After dumping his body in the canal, they returned home,” said sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sahnewal police station.
Based on the information provided by the accused, the police launched a search for the victim and recovered his body from the canal near Tibba Canal Bridge.
The SHO said they were verifying the age of the accused, as they claimed to be minors. All accused have been booked for murder and will be produced in court on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Suresh alleged that the police did not take timely action and took five days to lodge a missing person’s complaint on February 18.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33-year-old Ludhiana woman duped of ₹20 lakh in matrimonial fraud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15-year-old Ludhiana boy held for raping 10-year-old girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three Ludhiana boys held for murdering 19-year-old, dumping body in canal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kejriwal likely to meet farm leaders today in Delhi Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boy who beaten, tied up by his mother, rescued
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police file second case against two south Delhi child care homes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Father-son duo murders grocer by smashing his head on road curb in Ludhiana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cyberabad police to get exclusive desk to resolve issues of transgenders
- The programme was organised to provide an opportunity for representatives of the transgender community to share their problems about the structural and societal violence they are subjected to every day of their lives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank case: EOW hasn’t taken proof into consideration, Anna Hazare to court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wrestling arena killings: SIT recovers two more pistols from accused coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune dist: Power supply to 36,000 defaulters disconnected in 17 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Debt-ridden elderly farmer, son end life in Punjab’s Dasuya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chennai school asks students to write on R-Day 'diabolical violence'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
54-yr-old who left Silicon Valley for TN village looks to nurture local talent
- Businessman Sridhar Vembu, founder-CEO of Zoho Corporation, shifted to Tenkasi in October 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will drop cases against anti-CAA protesters: TN CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox