Three militants neutralised in Banidpora’s Shokbaba forests

Three militants were killed in an early morning operation jointly conducted by the army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Shokbaba forests in Sumblar Bandipora district.

The forces launched the operation following inputs of terrorist presence in the area.

The Shokbaba forests, which is the site of the latest encounter, is notorious as a terrorist hideout and was previously known to have been used for infiltration purposes.

Police said they had information that three to five militants were hiding in a cave-like structure.

An army soldier was also injured in the encounter. Officials said besides, police, soldiers from two units of Army’s Rashtriya Rifles were involved in the operation.

This is the third encounter in the last five days.

On Friday, two militants, including a commander, were killed in an encounter in North Kashmir’s Sopore village.

On Monday, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Ishfaq Ahmad Dar alias Abu Akram, who deserted the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police about four years ago, was among the two militants killed in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police said the commander was involved in the killing of four cops in 2018 in south Kashmir’s Zanipora village.

Last Friday, two militants believed to be involved in the killings of policemen and civilians in Srinagar were neutralised by security forces at Alamdar Colony in Danmar area of Srinagar.

So far, 83 militants have been killed in Kashmir since January this year including some top commanders belonging to different militant groups.