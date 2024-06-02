 Three youths drown in river Rohini in Gorakhpur - Hindustan Times
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
Three youths drown in river Rohini in Gorakhpur

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jun 03, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Three youths drowned while taking a bath in river Rohni near Bans Asthan village under Chiluatal police station of district on Saturday afternoon

Three youths drowned while taking a bath in river Rohni near Bans Asthan village under Chiluatal police station of district on Saturday afternoon. Their bodies have been fished out and sent for postmortem examination.

(Pic for representation)
(Pic for representation)

SP North Jitendra Kumar said the deceased, who were friends, have been identified as Raju Tiwari, 27, Akash Passan, 25, and Pramod Nishad, 24, all residents of Gorakhnath.

The victims had gone to the riverbank with their three other friends Pawan Pandey, Rajesh Gupta and Ajay Sharma to enjoy their day off on polling day after casting their votes, said officials.

They said they got drunk after taking lunch. Later, three of the youths went deep into water and drowned.

When other friends raised an alarm, locals rushed to the spot and started the rescue operation. They informed police personnel and divers who were able to fish out the bodies after three hours of the incident.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Three youths drown in river Rohini in Gorakhpur
