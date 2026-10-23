...
...
Next Story

Three-year-old girl killed in attack by stray dog in MP’s Ratlam

The child’s parents were away in Rajasthan for work, while her grandparents were working in agricultural fields when the attack took place.

Updated on: Oct 23, 2026, 13:06:18 IST
PTI |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

A three-year-old girl died after being attacked by a stray dog in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, officials have said.

Doctors said the girl suffered deep wounds to her head and back before being brought to the district hospital. (HT photo/Representational)
Doctors said the girl suffered deep wounds to her head and back before being brought to the district hospital. (HT photo/Representational)

Manisha Bhabhar, the daughter of a labourer couple, was mauled by the canine while playing in the courtyard of her house, within the jurisdiction of Deendayal Nagar police station, on Thursday evening, they said.

The child was rushed to the district hospital by her relatives, but doctors declared her dead after examination, said officials.

"The dog had badly bitten the girl on her head and back, leaving deep wounds at both places," Jeevan Chauhan, a doctor at the hospital, told PTI.

Also read: Gzb: 4-year-old dies from injuries suffered from stray dog attack

Deendayal Nagar police station house officer Anurag Yadav said they had received information about the girl's death following a stray dog attack.

Raju, a neighbour who took the girl to the hospital, said her grandparents were working in agricultural fields at the time of the incident, while her parents, both labourers, were away in Ajmer in Rajasthan for work.

The seriously injured girl might have died on the way to the hospital, he added.

 
madhya pradeshdeath by stray dogdog.
Read nation and international latest News from India and around the world. Stay informed with real-time updates across top Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, along with top national developments on Hindustan Times.
Read nation and international latest News from India and around the world. Stay informed with real-time updates across top Indian cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, along with top national developments on Hindustan Times.
Home/Cities/Three-year-old girl killed in attack by stray dog in MP’s Ratlam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks