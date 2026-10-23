Three-year-old girl killed in attack by stray dog in MP’s Ratlam

A three-year-old girl died after being attacked by a stray dog in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, officials have said.

Doctors said the girl suffered deep wounds to her head and back before being brought to the district hospital. (HT photo/Representational)

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Manisha Bhabhar, the daughter of a labourer couple, was mauled by the canine while playing in the courtyard of her house, within the jurisdiction of Deendayal Nagar police station, on Thursday evening, they said.

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The child was rushed to the district hospital by her relatives, but doctors declared her dead after examination, said officials.

"The dog had badly bitten the girl on her head and back, leaving deep wounds at both places," Jeevan Chauhan, a doctor at the hospital, told PTI.

Also read: Gzb: 4-year-old dies from injuries suffered from stray dog attack

Deendayal Nagar police station house officer Anurag Yadav said they had received information about the girl's death following a stray dog attack.

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{{^usCountry}} An autopsy would be conducted on her body, and the police would investigate the incident, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An autopsy would be conducted on her body, and the police would investigate the incident, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Raju, a neighbour who took the girl to the hospital, said her grandparents were working in agricultural fields at the time of the incident, while her parents, both labourers, were away in Ajmer in Rajasthan for work.

The seriously injured girl might have died on the way to the hospital, he added.