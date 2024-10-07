Tiger found dead in Amangarh Tiger Reserve

The body of an eight-year-old tiger was found on the border of Amangarh Tiger reserve of Bijnor and Jim Corbett National Park on Sunday. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Senior officials of the forest department of Bijnor and Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand, inspected the incident site.

Divisional forest officer ( DFO) of Bijnor, Gyan Singh, said that the body was spotted near Dhara Chowki of the forest, 10m inside the Amangarh Tiger Reserve of Bijnor in UP.

Officials of the Jim Corbett National park were also informed about the death of the tiger because the body was spotted on the border of both tiger reserves.

Amangarh was a buffer area of Jim Corbett National Park before the formation of Uttarakhand state. Later, it was also declared the first tiger reserve of western UP and is currently home to 28 tigers.

The big cats of both reserves keep moving across the two reserves.

DFO said that the dead tiger was eight years old and no wounds were found on its body. The post mortem report also mentioned no wounds and primary facie it seems a natural death. “We have sent the collected samples for further examination to the lab to ascertain the cause of death”, said Singh.

Forest guard Vipin Kumar was patrolling in Rani Nangal beat along with his colleague Jafar Ali and watcher Manoj Kumar on Sunday morning and they spotted the dead body of a tiger near the Bambu spring of Dhara-Rani Nangal.

After receiving information DFO Gyan Singh and SDO Anshuman Mittal reached the spot and a joint on-site inspection of the spot was conducted along with officials of Corbett Park.

In an unrelated development, a team of forest department exhumed the skeleton of a three-year-old elephant from the sugarcane field of a farmer in Kaudia forest range of Nazibabad Forest Division.

The elephant was electrocuted after getting entangled in the live wire fencing around the field and farmers buried it without informing the forest officials.

In another incident, villagers killed a leopard in a village of district Bijnor last month after it attacked a home guard who had gone to collect fodder from his field.