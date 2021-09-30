Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tiger trapped in Tamil Nadu city; efforts on to catch other
others

Tiger trapped in Tamil Nadu city; efforts on to catch other

The people, particularly estate workers, were alerted after noticing the tiger moving in Muthumudi and a cage was placed, Tamil Nadu police said.
By Press Trust of India, Coimbatore
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:41 AM IST
As it was injured, the tiger fell into the trap by forest officials late Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu police said (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

A tiger, on the prowl in Valparai in the district for the last couple of days, has been trapped by forest officials, Tamil Nadu police said on Wednesday.

As it was injured, the tiger fell into the trap late Tuesday, the police said. The people, particularly estate workers, were alerted after noticing the animal moving in Muthumudi and a cage was placed, the police said.

The workers heaved a sigh of relief after learning that the big cat was caught.

Also, efforts are on to trap another tiger moving around in an estate area in Gudalur in Nilgiris district.

Three days ago, a tiger killed a shepherd, the third victim in recent times prompting the efforts to catch the animal with tranquillisers.The help of a special task force from Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala was sought to trap the tiger.

