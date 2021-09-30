Tiger trapped in Tamil Nadu city; efforts on to catch other

A tiger, on the prowl in Valparai in the district for the last couple of days, has been trapped by forest officials, Tamil Nadu police said on Wednesday.

As it was injured, the tiger fell into the trap late Tuesday, the police said. The people, particularly estate workers, were alerted after noticing the animal moving in Muthumudi and a cage was placed, the police said.

The workers heaved a sigh of relief after learning that the big cat was caught.

Also, efforts are on to trap another tiger moving around in an estate area in Gudalur in Nilgiris district.

Three days ago, a tiger killed a shepherd, the third victim in recent times prompting the efforts to catch the animal with tranquillisers.The help of a special task force from Wayanad in neighbouring Kerala was sought to trap the tiger.