TIPRA Motha chief writes to BJP ally IPFT for unification ahead of Tripura polls

Two days after the Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced its intention to fight the upcoming assembly polls together with the Congress and TIPRA Motha parties, TIPRA chief Pradyot Kishore Deb Barma on Friday wrote to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) regarding the unification of both parties for the state polls scheduled for February.

In the letter addressed to IPFT working president Prem Kumar Reang, Pradyot said both parties are fighting for the same demand seeking a permanent constitutional solution for the indigenous people.

According to him, the parties have similar demand which he claimed is “survival and unity of the indigenous people.”

“Fundamentally, there is not much basic difference between our demand for ‘Tipraland’ state and ‘Greater Tipraland’ state. We cannot have a consideration of any other issues sacrificing the Tiprasas’ existence. Let the Tiprasas’ survive and exist first under the protection of Tipraland state or Greater Tipraland state,” he wrote in the letter.

His official proposal came within two weeks of the demise of IPFT president and revenue minister NC Debbarma.

Without naming any political party, the TIPRA Motha chief said that divisive forces should not be spared any scope of folly divisibility that would deviate the party’s objectives.

“Let us not be drawn to the posts or positions or money as shall be allured by different political parties around us. Let us not get deviated from our demand as our prime goal is to preserve and protect the future of the Tiprasas from extinction. ...If you contemplate the above as I do on the issue of the Tiprasas’ survivability and extinction, the IPFT cannot fall apart in uniting together with TIPRA,” his letter IPFT mentioned.

Reacting to the letter, Reang told the reporters that he would discuss the issue with the party leaders after the post-cremation rituals of NC Debbarma organised for Saturday.

Eyeing the upcoming Tripura assembly elections, the CPM on Wednesday announced its intention to fight the polls together with Congress and TIPRA Motha parties.

TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore didn’t comment on the alliance issue.