In Tripura, JP Nadda recalls Vivekananda’s words, praises PM Modi’s leadership

Swami Vivekananda used to say that India will march towards self reliance and the country and its youths are now moving forward to this goal under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Thursday.

Nadda was recalling Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary while addressing a massive gathering at Umakanta ground in Tripura’s Agartala where the BJP’s eight-day long Jan Biswas rathayatra concluded.

“Today is Yuva Diwas...birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. It’s a good day to assemble with a sankalp. He ( Swami Vivekananda) used to say that India is a Swabhimani country and will march towards self reliance. Now, India and its youths are moving forward to self reliance under the leadership of Modiji,” Nadda said.

Nadda cited the BJP-led NDA government’s initiatives to set up 23 AIIMS, more than 700 medical colleges and increasing number of seats to 80,000 every year, 20 Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), 23 Indian Institutes of Technology ( IIT) and 1,050 universities throughout the country in seven years. He added that India has less than one percent people who are severely poor.

Criticising the erstwhile UPA regime, Nadda said that corruption and extortion used to be prevalent under their regime while the Indian economy moved forward to become the fifth largest economy in the world amid Covid-19 pandemic after Modi became the Prime Minister. “ Lakhs of roads are being connected in villages through PM Gram Sadak Yojana during the BJP’s tenure. In Tripura, 4,700 kilometres roads are being constructed to connect villages,” he said.

He appealed to bring the BJP to power in 2023 again and said, “Only the BJP can provide development. Tripura has started writing new development stories and it has to be taken forward.”

He slammed the CPM saying that political violence, rapes, strikes, sloganeering, extortions in the name of subscriptions happened under their regime while the BJP means corruption-free and development.

“If you want to remember the BJP then you should remember the CPM too. If you appreciate light, then you should remember darkness,” he said and added that no political murder occurred in these five years and violence has slowed down.

His rally was followed by his visit to Lankamura, a bordering village located in West district where he interacted with residents.

The eight-day long rathayatra was started on January 5 in two segments, first at Dharmanagar in North District followed by Sabroom in South District. The yatra, covering nearly 1,600 kilometres, included 200 meetings, 100 padyatra and 50 road shows and the party claimed the yatra connected one million people across the state.

Union home minister Amit Shah flagged off the Yatra in both the places. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, West Bengal opposition leader Subhendu Adhikari, actors-turned BJP leaders Mithun Chakraborty and Locket Chatterjee, Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Pratima Bhowmik, Tripura chief minister Dr. Manik Saha, former chief minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb and others also joined the Yatra in these days.

The assembly polls to the 60-member Tripura state assembly is due in February-March.