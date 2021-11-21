TMC Bengal unit leader held in Tripura on charges of criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder

Tripura police on Sunday arrested Trinamool Congress leader from Bengal, Sayani Ghosh, on the charge of promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy and attempt to murder. This comes a day after she was booked for her alleged attempt to disrupt chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s civic poll rally in Agartala. She would be forwarded to court on Monday, officials said.

Police lodged a case against Ghosh under Sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

“We got a complaint and accordingly summoned her. Based on the statements of the witnesses, we found her involvement in a criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, promoting enmity and arrested her,” said additional superintendent of police Jagadeswar Reddy. “Four more people were with her that time. We are trying to arrest them,” he said and didn’t say anything about how or whom Sayani attempted to murder.

Shankar Lodh, Ghosh’s counsel, said that he would move for a bail petition in the court tomorrow. Lodh said that Sayani was returning from a political programme at Ambassa in Dhalai district and when her vehicle came to Ashram Chowmuhani in Agartala where a poll meeting of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb was held, someone told her ‘Khela Hobey’ and she replied the same.

“Being a lawyer, I will not comment on a political matter but a political slogan can’t be unconstitutional. If someone gives the threat to kill someone, that might be considered unconstitutional,” Lodh said.

TMC leader Sushmita Dev alleged that police went to the hotel last night where Sayani was staying and asked her to report to police and she went there on Sunday. While the police were interrogating her inside the police station, some Trinamool Congress leaders, who were present near the police station in Agartala, were attacked by a group of BJP cadres.

“The main motive of BJP is to disturb TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s rally here tomorrow (Monday). We are with Sayani,” Sushmita told the reporters.

Police said that some people were attacked by some unidentified miscreants and two were known to have received injuries. “We have taken a suo moto case. We will arrest them once they are identified,” said Jagadeswar Reddy.

Reacting to the issue, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “We don’t consider Trinamool Congress as our opponent even and our activists didn’t attack them. They should also restrain themselves from using any such words that are not welcome.”