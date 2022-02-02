TMC organisational polls: Mamata expected to be re-elected as party chief

KOLKATA: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to be re-elected as the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson as the party will on Wednesday hold organisational elections in Kolkata after five years. TMC has invited leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress as election observers.

Banerjee is expected to lay out the party’s road map after the elections as the TMC is trying to expand its presence nationally ahead of the 2024 national polls.

TMC’s state general secretary Partha Chatterjee, who is also a state minister, said the party’s lawmakers, officer bearers, chiefs of affiliated organisations, and former Members of Parliament are among those who would be eligible to vote. “Delegates from other states including Goa, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Tripura, and Meghalaya have been invited as observers,” said Chatterjee, who called up leaders of other parties on Tuesday to invite them as election observers.

TMC’s last organisational elections were held in 2017 when Banerjee was elected as the party chairperson. In September 2017, Banerjee formed the national working committee and named its office bearers.

Banerjee’s protégé turned adversary Suvendu Adhikari, who has since joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, was included in the 21-member committee.

The fresh elections are being held amid differences among party leaders. Banerjee has instructed TMC lawmakers against expressing differences in the public.

TMC swept back to power for a third term in May 2021 after winning 213 out of the 292 seats.