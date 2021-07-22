TN’s anti-corruption directorate raids AIADMK leader’s offices and residences

Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday carried out searches at over 20 places linked to MR Vijayabhaskar, a former minister and Opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader. Officials said the searches began in his native Karur district and his apartment in Chennai in connection with a disproportionate assets case.

Searches were also conducted at premises of a private company, residences of an associate and Vijayabhaskar’s personal assistant. The disproportionate assets case has been filed against the AIADMK leader related to his tenure as a minister from 2016 to 2021.

“A fresh FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against him (Vijayabhaskar) on account of disproportionate assets,” said a DVAC official, who did not want to be named. “We are raiding his offices and residences. The operation will most likely conclude today (Thursday).”

Vijayabhaskar’s lawyer, Selvam , said they were cooperating with the agency. “They asked for accounts. We have given them,” he said.

Vijayabhaskar lost this year’s assembly elections to ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s Senthil Balaji.

The AIADMK condemned the raids and linked it to political vendetta. “The DMK has not even completed 90 days in government, but with an intention to register a false case, they are raiding Vijayabhaskar’s residence,” said AIADMK’s coordinator O Panneerselvam said in presence of former chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and other leaders. “The AIADMK is ready to face any major avenging act of the DMK. We will face any legal action. The DMK government has to stop such anti-democratic activities. It is with political vendetta that they are raiding a party which has governed for the last 10 years for people’s rights and livelihood. Such raids soon after they have come to power will not do good for the political situation in the state.”

Investigations against top AIADMK ministers over alleged corruption and establishing a special court to try these cases was one of the DMK’s election promises. The DMK has accused AIADMK leaders including Palaniswami and Panneerselvam of corruption.

The AIADMK has rejected the allegations.