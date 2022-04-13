To reform prisoners, Gayatri Mantra, Mahamrityunjaya mantra to be played in Naini Jail
In a bid to help inmates reform and motivate them to follow the right path, ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and ‘Mahamrityunjay mantra’ would also be played at Naini Central Jail.
Minister for prisons and home guards Dharamveer Prajapati had recently said, in a statement, that instructions have been issued to prisons in the state to play ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and ‘Mahamrityunjay Mantra’ to bring a positive attitude among prisoners.
Naini Central Jail lodges around 4,500 inmates, including convicted and under-trials. Many of them are in jail for heinous crimes, including murders, loots, rapes and smuggling.
Naini Central Jail senior superintendent PN Pandey said motivational songs like ‘Itni Shakti Hume Dena Data’ and ‘Shakti do Dayanidhe’ are being played on a regular basis through the public address system to motivate prisoners to follow the right path and do good deeds in their lives ahead.
The songs have been successful in motivating many prisoners who were arrested for serious crimes, he said.
In a bid to motivate them for doing better and get spiritual strength to reform themselves, ‘Gayatri Mantra and Mahamrityunjaya mantra’ will also be played through public address systems, Pandey added.
It is worth mentioning that many prisoners had kept Navratri fast and were provided fruits and milk by the Naini Jail administration. Similarly, many Muslim prisoners are observing Ramzan fast and are given dates, sugar, milk and lemon for breaking their fast.
The state government has recently lifted restrictions on visitors to jail following a dip in Covid cases. However, visitors are allowed to meet their kin at the jail while following certain safety protocols.
Lucknow records slight dip in temp but heat wave prevails in Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow: Due to change in the wind pattern, the day temperature recorded a slight dip in the state capital. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 38.3 degrees Celsius, which was 0.2 degrees below normal. Prayagraj recorded the maximum day temperature in the state, with the mercury touching 44 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Jhansi with 43.6 degrees. The mercury in Fatehgarh touched 42 degrees Celsius and Churk recorded maximum temperature of 42.2 degrees Celsius.
Minerva Academy U-12 team wins Mina Cup 2022 in Dubai
Riding high on Thiyam's hat-trick of goals, Minerva Academy logged a thumping 4-0 win over La Liga HPC in the finals of the Mina Cup 2022 to emerge as U-12 champions in Dubai on Monday. Minerva's and La Liga HPC had already locked horns once in the group stage, with the team from India coming out on top. La Liga HPC were clearly hassled, and Minerva took the chance to open them up again.
Punjab govt directs pvt schools to display list of shops selling books, uniforms
Chandigarh : The Punjab school education department on Tuesday ordered private schools to immediately display the list of minimum three books/uniform shops in towns and 20 in cities to be shared with the district education officers (DEOs). Chairing a meeting to review the position in this regard, education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer directed the DEOs to form inspection teams for ensuring strict compliance of these orders.
Organs of 4-year-old brain-dead boy save three at PGIMER
Organs of a brain-dead four-year-old boy at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research have saved the lives of three terminally ill patients. The patient, Gurjot Singh, a resident of Gehal village, Barnala, Punjab, was injured after falling from a height on April 2. He was first taken to the civil hospital in Barnala, but referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he was declared brain dead on April 9.
Now, former MLA Bains declared PO in rape case
Ludhiana: The court of Ludhiana judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur on Tuesday declared Lok Insaaf Party head and former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains a proclaimed offender (PO) in the rape case of 44-year-old woman after hBainsfailed to appear before it. His brothers Karamjit Singh, Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, personal assistant Gopi Sharma, ward president of LIP Baljinder Kaur, Jasbir Kaur and Sukhchain Singh, are co-accused in the case.
