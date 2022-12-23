Traffic cops issue advisory after closure of underpass near Genpact Chowk

Gurugram: The Gurugram traffic police have issued a traffic diversion advisory after an underpass near the Genpact Chowk has been closed due to the construction of two U-turns to ease vehicular movement on the Golf Course Road (also known as Raghvendra Marg), officials said on Thursday.

Traffic police have asked commuters coming from the National Highway (NH-48), Cyber Hub, DLF Phase III or from Kachnar Marg to take the Sikanderpur-MG Road to reach August Kranti Marg and then travel towards Hero Honda Chowk, sectors 56, 57, 46, 47, Mayfield and Sohna Road to avoid the underpass.

Commuters coming from the Sunset Boulevard and moving towards Golf Course Road are suggested to take the Hamilton Road to reach August Kranti Marg and then travel to Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 56 and other areas, instead of directly taking a right turn on Golf Course Road.

Traffic police said that the construction of the two U-turns by DLF may take four to five months, adding that once the two U-turns become functional, traffic movement will be more streamlined.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said that he will hold a meeting with the agencies carrying out the work on Friday, in order to chalk out a convenient plan for commuters due to the closure of the underpass. “We will ask them to carry out construction work at night so that the commuters can move with ease during the day,” he said.

DCP Sangwan said that the construction work began four days back and DLF authorities have closed the underpass to strengthen its structure.