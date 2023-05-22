Three dead, several hurt after boat capsizes in Ballia

VARANASI Three women drowned while several others sustained injuries after a boat ferrying 30 passengers capsized in Ganga on Monday morning. The incident took place near Maldepur Ghat in the Phephana area of the Ballia district after the boat’s engine developed a technical snag. Bodies of all three victims have been recovered, said police. For representation only (PTI)

The passengers were returning from a mundan (tonsuring) ceremony. Following the incident, passengers were rescued with the help of locals and police personnel. Subsequently, the passengers were rushed to the government hospital, where the three women were declared dead on arrival. The victims have been identified as Indravati Devi (60), Gangotri Devi (55), and one other woman -- all residents of different areas of Ballia.

Among the rescued passengers, eight women are undergoing treatment. While, Sukra Devi (50), Manju Devi (32), Malti Devi (55), Saroj Kumari (35), Jamuna Devi (45), and two others are admitted to the local district hospital, Malti Devi has been referred to Varanasi in view of her critical condition.

Meanwhile, district magistrate, Ballia, Ravindra Kumar, has confirmed the death of the three women in the incident. Doctors have been asked to provide the best treatment to those admitted to the hospital. At the same time, a rescue operation is underway to ensure that no passenger is not trapped or left under the boat. An inquiry has been launched into the incident even as the boatman has fled.