Teen’s electrocution shines light on neglected streetlight safety in Lucknow

Lucknow The recent tragic demise of a 16-year-old girl due to electrocution from exposed wires left behind by the streetlight department of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has ignited concerns regarding citizen safety within the city. Paradoxically, the very streetlights designed to safeguard girls from the darkness and potential threats have turned into contributors to fatal incidents due to the ‘lackadaisical’ approach of LMC officials, who frequently leave high-tension wires loosely hanging.

Estimates suggest that more than 40,000 streetlights in the city are non-functional, and even the operational ones are inadequately maintained. In response to the girl’s unfortunate demise, divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob has written to LMC officials, demanding stringent action against the responsible personnel.

Expressing her frustration over the “lethargy” of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s streetlight division, which led to the tragic loss of a 16-year-old girl, the divisional commissioner has communicated her concerns to municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh.

In her letter, she directed him to hold those responsible for the girl’s death accountable and to address the issues with the poles to prevent future incidents. “After a thorough investigation of the incident, the individuals or engineers at fault must be identified, and severe actions should be taken,” said Jacob in her communication.

When asked about the matter, Inderjeet Singh said, “An investigation will be conducted as per the Divisional Commissioner’s instructions, and strict measures will be taken against the employees responsible for inadequate pole maintenance in the area.”

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the LMC House, Kamran Beg, said, “Non-operational streetlights, coupled with the lackadaisical attitude of civic authorities, have now become a lethal combination. Presently, people are afraid of being electrocuted if the streetlights are on and are equally fearful of criminal activities in the dark if they are not functional.”

Similarly, Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu, a six-time corporator from the JC Bose Ward of the city, stated, “At present, approximately 20% of LMC streetlights are non-operational. Out of a total of 2.44 lakh streetlights in the city, around 40,000 are non-functional... Despite an annual payment of about ₹42 crore to EESL, the company’s performance is unsatisfactory. Over ₹10 lakh is spent on diesel every month. It’s disheartening to see dark zones persist in the city.”

Afreen, a resident of Bangla Bazaar (near Ashiyana), expressed her concern by saying, “This is my city, yet I am apprehensive about going out after sunset because most streetlights in the area are non-functional.”

Areas such as Indira Nagar, Engineering College Bridge, parts of Jankipuram, Triveni Nagar, Alambagh, Metro City Road, the vicinity behind Fun Republic, areas behind Smriti Upvan in Ashiyana, Bhaisakund Road, Nishatganj Bridge, BN Road, the road behind Lucknow University, Bandha Road, Napier Road, Nadwa Road, Rae Bareli Road, near Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), South City, Ashiyana, Rajajipuram, and Madiyaon urgently require attention, as they contain numerous dark zones where suspicious anti-social elements often congregate, indulge in alcohol consumption, and harass women passing by.

Addressing the matter, Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said, “I have already requested the municipal chief to furnish a comprehensive report on the dark zones in the city. Additionally, I have instructed officials that if Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) fails to operate effectively, its contract should not be renewed... Well-functioning streetlights instill confidence in residents. Adequate nighttime illumination enables the working populace to spend more time outside at their workplaces, shops, hospitals, and theatres.”

Sanjay Katiyar, chief engineer responsible for rubbish removal and streetlights at LMC, acknowledged, “We cannot deny the existence of dark zones in the city, but according to our records, approximately 7,000 to 10,000 streetlights are non-operational. Our goal now is to reduce this figure to 5%. We are actively resolving payment issues with EESL. I anticipate that they will replace all non-operational lights within 15 days. Moreover, I have directed our staff to ensure thorough maintenance of every pole to prevent any incidents of electrocution due to streetlight wires.”

