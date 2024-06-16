Trial of VR darshan begins at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Now devotees can have ‘virtual’ darshan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath as the temple administration has introduced an 11-minute and 50-second virtual reality darshan. This allows devotees to avoid standing in long queues in the scorching heat for darshan. Baba Kashi Vishwanath temple administration has introduced an 11-minute and 50-second virtual reality darshan (HT Photo)

The temple administration said the service was on a trial basis and would be implemented permanently after receiving feedback from the devotees.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Speaking about the new initiative, Kashi Vishwanath temple chief executive officer Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said, “3D virtual reality is a new technique that has been implemented in various temples like Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar and Mata Vaishno Devi temple. The company providing 3D technology in those temples contacted Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust for the same.”

“Between May 5 and June 4, a total of 363 of our employees and priests watched the movie. They gave positive feedback about the show. Thereafter, it was made available for devotees, and from June 4 to June 30, a total of 282 devotees watched the movie. If the devotees like it, then it will be implemented based on mutually beneficial terms and conditions,” he added.

This initiative allows devotees to witness rare sights of the deity and participate in the five-part aarti at ‘Durlabh Darshan Kendra’ within just 11 minutes and 50 seconds.

Anij Kumar Tiwari, a devotee, said, “I am a resident of Bhadohi. After darshan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, I got opportunity to do virtual darshan. It was a divine experience. In virtual darshan, I watched Mangala arti, bhog arti, Madhyanh Arti, Saptarishi arti and Shayan arti and also the Sanctum sanctorum of temple of Baba Kashi Vishwanath.”

“It is a divine and wonderful experience...within a small time you get to know the history of Kashi Viswanath,” Chandan Rupani, another devotee told ANI.

Harshit Shrivastava, production head at TechXR Innovations Pvt Ltd, which is providing the VR service, said, “12 virtual reality devices are being used during the trial. On average, 250 devotees get virtual darshan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath on a daily basis.”