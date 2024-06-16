 Trial of VR darshan begins at Kashi Vishwanath temple - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trial of VR darshan begins at Kashi Vishwanath temple

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 16, 2024 07:22 AM IST

The temple administration has introduced 3D virtual reality darshan for devotees on the lines of Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar and Mata Vaishno Devi temple.

Now devotees can have ‘virtual’ darshan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath as the temple administration has introduced an 11-minute and 50-second virtual reality darshan. This allows devotees to avoid standing in long queues in the scorching heat for darshan.

Baba Kashi Vishwanath temple administration has introduced an 11-minute and 50-second virtual reality darshan (HT Photo)
Baba Kashi Vishwanath temple administration has introduced an 11-minute and 50-second virtual reality darshan (HT Photo)

The temple administration said the service was on a trial basis and would be implemented permanently after receiving feedback from the devotees.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Speaking about the new initiative, Kashi Vishwanath temple chief executive officer Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said, “3D virtual reality is a new technique that has been implemented in various temples like Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar and Mata Vaishno Devi temple. The company providing 3D technology in those temples contacted Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust for the same.”

“Between May 5 and June 4, a total of 363 of our employees and priests watched the movie. They gave positive feedback about the show. Thereafter, it was made available for devotees, and from June 4 to June 30, a total of 282 devotees watched the movie. If the devotees like it, then it will be implemented based on mutually beneficial terms and conditions,” he added.

This initiative allows devotees to witness rare sights of the deity and participate in the five-part aarti at ‘Durlabh Darshan Kendra’ within just 11 minutes and 50 seconds.

Anij Kumar Tiwari, a devotee, said, “I am a resident of Bhadohi. After darshan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath, I got opportunity to do virtual darshan. It was a divine experience. In virtual darshan, I watched Mangala arti, bhog arti, Madhyanh Arti, Saptarishi arti and Shayan arti and also the Sanctum sanctorum of temple of Baba Kashi Vishwanath.”

“It is a divine and wonderful experience...within a small time you get to know the history of Kashi Viswanath,” Chandan Rupani, another devotee told ANI.

Harshit Shrivastava, production head at TechXR Innovations Pvt Ltd, which is providing the VR service, said, “12 virtual reality devices are being used during the trial. On average, 250 devotees get virtual darshan of Baba Kashi Vishwanath on a daily basis.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Trial of VR darshan begins at Kashi Vishwanath temple
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On