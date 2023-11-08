Trinidad and Tobago envoy praises Varanasi’s Anaj Bank

Trinidad and Tobago high commissioner to India, Roger Rajesh Gaupal, met people, including children of different communities, living in Subhas Bhavan, Lamahi of Varanasi and praised the Anaj Bank, on Wednesday. The Anaj Bank is run by a non-government organisation, and gives foodgrain to the poor free of cost.

Trinidad and Tobago high commissioner to India, Roger Rajesh Gaupal garlanding a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose in Varanasi on Wednesday (HT Photo)

Gaupal paid a visit to Subhas Bhavan where he attended ancestral heritage and family reunion programme. Vishal Bharat Sansthan organised the programme.

He said that he deeply respects Netaji Subhas and loves him. It was a great occasion for him to visit Subhas Bhavan built in his name.

Gaupal said, “The culture of Trinidad and the Indian culture are similar. Our ancestors were from India only. I go to Ayodhya every year to celebrate Diwali. The family living in Subhas Bhavan consists of people from all religions and castes who live together without any discrimination. People in India and outside should emulate this big family. This is the biggest example of strengthening mutual relationships and emotional bonds.”

“The Anaj Bank is serving humanity by helping the hungry. Due to the Anaj Bank’s distribution system and the way it is run without any government help, grains reach the poor impartially,” said the high commissioner.

People donate grain to the Anaj Bank which is distributed to account holders.

