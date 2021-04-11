Trio on bike shoots at petrol pump employee in Ludhiana, robs 40,000

Three armed men shot a 26-year-old petrol pump employee in the leg and robbed ₹40,000 in cash on Kohara-Sahnewal road on Sunday evening.

According to police, the filling station belongs to the wife of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sandeep Wadhera.

The injured employee, Sandeep Kumar, has been working at the filling station for the past three years. He was admitted to the ESIC Hospital, where his condition is stated to be stable.

Sandeep’s brother Ravinder Kumar told the police that he also got a job at the filling station four months ago.

On Sunday evening, they were at work when three men turned up there on a motorcycle to buy petrol. They suddenly brandished a gun and threatened Sandeep to hand over the cash bag to them. When he resisted, the accused shot him in the left leg and fled with the cash bag containing ₹40,000.

Ravinder said when they chased the robbers, they again fired shots at them, but they escaped unhurt.

After the incident, joint commissioner of police (JCP, Rural) Sachin Gupta, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Crime) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti and Focal Point police reached the spot.

Bhatti said the accused fired at least five rounds and three shells were recovered from the spot. “The incident has been captured in the pump’s CCTV cameras. We have booked the accused and will nab them soon,” said inspector Davinder Sharma, station house officer (SHO), Focal Point police station.