Tripura: AMC to give 10% property tax rebate to defence personnel

The Agartala Municipal Corporation has decided to exempt freedom fighters from paying property tax and to give 10 percent rebate to their families, ex-servicemen and serving defence personnel.

AMC said the decision came as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“ As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, AMC has decided to exempt freedom fighters from payment of property tax and ex-servicemen and serving Army/Navy/Airforce personnel will get 10% rebate in property tax,”said the executive summary of the AMC budget.

“We have decided to give 10 percent rebate in property tax to the family members of the freedom fighters who are staying in the jurisdiction of AMC as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav,” said AMC mayor Dipak Majumder.

AMC on Friday tabled budget of ₹397 crores with a deficit of ₹55.22 lakh with focus on overall development of municipal services.

The deficit will be covered with enhanced revenue of property tax by implementing GIS based property tax, trade license, service charges for residential and commercial solid waste etc., rather than increasing any tax.

AMC decided to take initiatives to develop some clusters in different parts of the wards in the current fiscal year.

The capital expenditure has been estimated at ₹27,690.71 lakh.

Earlier, AMC placed vote-on-accounts of ₹1,4210. 45 lakhs for four months from April to July.

“ Discussions on the budget will take place on August 10,” said the mayor.

In the previous 2022-23 fiscal year, AMC developed many water bodies and constructed new roads, culverts, drains and public toilets and also developed infrastructures.

In 2021-22, the budget was ₹244.77 crore while the amount was ₹368.40 crore, Majumder said.

