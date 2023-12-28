Tripura BJP MLA Surajit Datta passes away after prolonged illness

Tripura legislator and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Surajit Datta passed away during treatment at a hospital in Kolkata late night on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 71. Tripura BJP MLA Surajit Datta. (Facebook photo)

Datta, an MLA from the Ramnagar constituency in Tripura, was admitted at a private hospital in Agartala on Tuesday and later shifted to a hospital in Kolkata.

Chief minister Dr. Manik Saha expressed his condolences over Datta’s demise and announced one-day state mourning on Thursday.

“Saddened & pained by the demise of senior politician & sitting MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party Shri Surajit Datta (Sunu Daa) during treatment in a hospital outside the State. His demise is an irreparable loss in the State’s political arena. May the departed soul find eternal peace! My deepest sympathy to the bereaved family. Om Shanti. As a mark of respect, the Govt of Tripura announced one-day State Mourning on Thursday,” Dr. Saha wrote on his social media.

Popularly known as ‘Sunu Da’, Datta served as a cabinet minister in the Congress-led coalition government period from 1988-93.

He served as legislator from Ramnagar constituency since 1988 on a Congress ticket, except in 2013 when he lost to the CPM.

He joined BJP ahead of the 2018 polls and won from the constituency twice on the party ticket.