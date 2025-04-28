Tripura classes 10 and12 board results to be announced on April 30: TBSE official

Agartala: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will announce the results of classes 10 and 12 board examinations on April 30, the state board’s secretary Dr Dulal Dey said on Monday. The Class 12 board examinations commenced on February 24 (Photo:TBSE)

“We are going to announce the results of Class 10 and 12 exams on April 30 at 12 pm at the TBSE office. We shall try to give marksheets within 4-5 days after announcement of results”, Dey told reporters at TBSE office in Agartala.

The official said the board might issue a provisional marksheet till the students receive hard copies.

Dey said the evaluation of answer scripts started on April 2 and was completed on April 22.

The Class 10 examination began on February 25 and was held at 68 centres across the state. A total of 29,668 candidates were enrolled for the examination.

The Class 12 board examinations commenced on February 24 and was held at 60 centres and 21,506 candidates enrolled to appear in the examination.